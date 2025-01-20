Support us on Patreon
Drones target Russian military aircraft factory in Kazan

The Gorbunov Aviation Plant is a key facility for producing Tu-160 missile carriers and Tu-22M3 bombers used in the war against Ukraine.
byVira Kravchuk
20/01/2025
2 minute read
A reported attack on the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant in Russia's Tatarstan on 20 January 2025.
A reported attack on the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant in Russia’s Tatarstan on 20 January 2025. Source: derbyshki_news Telegram screenshot
Multiple drone strikes targeted Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan republic, leading to the closure of three regional airports and the evacuation of residents in affected areas. The primary target appears to be the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, a strategic military-industrial facility.

Recently, Ukraine intensified its drone strikes on Russia, with the primary motivation to undermine Russia’s military capabilities and disrupt its war logistics. By targeting critical infrastructure, Ukraine aims to weaken Russia’s ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine.

Local sources report that at least one drone struck an empty tank at the Gorbunov plant. The facility produces and repairs strategic Tu-160 missile carriers and Tu-22M3 bombers.

In December 2023, the European Union sanctioned the plant for its role in manufacturing military aircraft used in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The incidents prompted aviation authorities to suspend operations at three airports – Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Izhevsk. Emergency services evacuated residents after discovering unidentified munition fragments in a residential area.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims to have intercepted 31 unmanned aerial vehicles across its territory on 20 January.

Tatarstan officials maintain that all drones targeting their region were “neutralized” with no casualties or structural damage. Regional authorities have not specified which industrial facilities were targeted in their official statements.

In Kaluga Oblast, Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed drone debris landed at an industrial facility on the city’s outskirts, resulting in “a minor fire” that emergency services quickly contained. The Defense Ministry reported intercepting six drones in this oblast alone.

Ukrainian officials have not issued any statements regarding the reported attacks. 

