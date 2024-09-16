Russo-Ukrainian War, day 935: Russian strike on Kharkiv injures 41 as Ukraine downs multiple drones

Military

UK intel: Russian forces intensify offensive operations across entire frontline. The UK intelligence report states that Russia is using airborne and naval infantry units to attack Ukrainian positions.

Russia claims interception of 29 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack. The Russian military reports neutralizing a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack, with air defenses active in regions across a 1,034.4 kilometer stretch from Bryansk to Rostov.

ISW: Ukrainian troops advance in Kursk Oblast, capture several villages. President Zelenskyy said Russia is concentrating up to 70,000 troops in Kursk Oblast following Ukrainian advances in the region.

As of 15 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 633800 (+1170)

Tanks: 8680 (+6)

APV: 17063 (+20)

Artillery systems: 18109 (+23)

MLRS: 1186

Anti-aircraft systems: 947

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 15234 (+85)

Cruise missiles : 2592 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24684 (+53)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine will receive twelve PzH 2000 self-propelled guns from Qatar, enabled by Germany. Known for its precision and rapid-fire capabilities, the PzH 2000 represents a significant addition to Ukraine’s arsenal.

Polish PT-91 Twardy tanks in service with Ukraine armed with shells from India. Usually, the tanks are used to engage the enemy from closed positions or to fire at infantry.

Russia faces economic crisis peak by summer 2025, says Ukrainian intelligence. Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has revealed that North Korean munitions are having a substantial impact on the intensity of combat operations in Ukraine.

Netherlands failed to assemble promised Patriot system for Ukraine after unnamed partner’s exit. The Dutch government is seeking new partners to complete a Patriot air defense system for Ukraine after an initial collaboration fell through.

International

Ukraine offered six European countries assistance in overcoming consequences of floods. Ukraine’s offer of rescue assistance signals a growing recognition of the need for international cooperation in the face of intensifying climate-related disasters.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s victory plan contains four main points and one additional one. The President of Ukraine also warned about the potential for authoritarian figures to “”divide the world.””

US plans to deliver “”substantial package”” of aid to Ukraine by end of September. “”Our job is to put Ukraine in a strong position on the battlefield so that they are in a strong position at the negotiating table,”” Sullivan said.

US Security Adviser: Ukraine’s sovereignty crucial in any peace plan. Jake Sullivan, speaking at a conference in Kyiv via video, warned against peace proposals that sideline Ukrainian interests in favor of external agendas.

Zelenskyy’s office refutes Bild’s claims of partial ceasefire plan, reaffirms victory plan. By rejecting any notion of a “”Minsk-3″” agreement or conflict freezing, Ukrainian officials are sending a clear message to both allies and adversaries.

FM Sybiha calls for increased support as Putin’s threats have pattern of inaction. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on Western allies to increase support for Kyiv, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats have repeatedly proven empty.

Bloomberg: US, UK worried that Russia reveals nuclear secrets to Iran. Western officials express growing concern over Russia’s alleged sharing of nuclear secrets with Iran in exchange for ballistic missiles.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russians strike at Kharkiv, injuring 41 people – UPDATED. A Russian strike using guided aerial bombs hit a multi-story apartment building in Kharkiv, causing a fire and injuring 33 people, including 3 kids,

Ukraine downs guided missile and 10 Shahedis overnight. Two civilians in Nikopol were injured following Russian attacks, which also caused damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, local officials report.

Political and legal developments

Cyprus revokes citizenship of Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky. The Cypriot Cabinet has stripped eight individuals of their citizenship, including Ukrainian tycoon Igor Kolomoyskyi, citing false pretenses and withheld information in their applications.

