Bloomberg: US to demand Russia recognize Ukraine’s right to build military autonomy in peace negotiations

The Trump administration will insist that Russia accept Ukraine’s right to develop its own military forces and defense industry as part of any peace agreement, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

US envoy Steve Witkoff plans to raise this demand directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling that the administration seeks concessions from Moscow as well as Kyiv in efforts to end the war.

The US reportedly wants to ensure that [Ukraine] has passage over the Dnipro River and that land occupied by Russia in the Kharkiv Oblast is returned, according to sources, Bloomberg reported.

The demand would require Putin to abandon one of his primary war aims. “As part of a draft agreement discussed in the weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Putin’s government proposed putting strict limits on the future size of Ukraine’s military,” Bloomberg reported, noting critics viewed these proposals as leaving Ukraine “helpless in the face of future threats.”

Trump expressed optimism about negotiations last Thursday, saying: “I think Putin wants to make a deal. We’re going to find out very soon.” When asked about Russian concessions, Trump replied, “Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country — pretty big concession.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated progress in a CBS News interview, saying there were “several signs that we are moving in the right direction” while acknowledging “specific points” still need “to be fine-tuned.”

The negotiations continue against a backdrop of ongoing violence. Russia recently launched what a massive airstrike, one of the biggest of the year against Ukraine. Trump posted on Truth Social: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remained firm on territorial issues, repeatedly saying he won’t cede territory to Moscow.

The US proposal reportedly includes recognizing Crimea as Russian territory while freezing other occupied territories along current battle lines. Security guarantees for Ukraine would be part of any agreement, though the specific form remains unclear.

“The US has indicated that any peace agreement would need security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure that a deal holds, without specifying exactly what form such assurances would take,” Bloomberg reported.

Trump has warned both sides that the US could walk away from negotiations as the 100-day period during which Trump aimed to make a deal on the war expired.

Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass’,” he said last week.

Read also: