Ukrainian marines are being trained to NATO standards on allied military ranges across Europe, from the UK to Norway, UkrInform reports.

On 23 May, Ukraine marks Marine Corps Day. Established in 2014, the holiday honors the country’s marines, who are currently engaged in combat operations in southern Ukraine, on the most challenging frontlines in Donetsk Oblast, and in missions near the Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian marines are undergoing intensive training on NATO allied ranges, from the UK to Norway. In 2023 alone, over 2,000 marines of Ukraine’s Armed Forces received military training abroad, according to Major General Dmytro Deliatitskyi, commander of the 30th Marine Corps of Ukraine’s Navy.

More than ten countries, including the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and other partners, have participated in over 100 multinational training events. The program includes amphibious tactics, combat logistics, medical evacuation, staff operations, and unit command training.

Since the start of 2024, another 800 Ukrainian marines have completed their training, a rapidly growing number that signals Ukraine’s accelerating defense capacity amid war.

Ukraine’s Marine Corps is not only expanding in size — it is becoming combat-ready, mobile, and fully interoperable with NATO structures. The training extends beyond enlisted personnel to include NCOs and officers, bringing Ukraine’s armed forces closer to NATO standards.

Ukraine is making systematic investments in a new generation of professional marines, warriors who are already forming the backbone of a future NATO army on Europe’s eastern flank.