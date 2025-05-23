Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ten nations forge Ukraine’s marines into Europe’s ultimate fighting force

Once a Soviet-style force, Ukraine’s marines now drill with NATO’s best — preparing for battles that will decide Europe’s eastern frontier.
byOlena Mukhina
23/05/2025
2 minute read
telegraph ukraine prepares life after aid drone warfare domestic arms ukrainian soldiers training urban combat operations 495072256_1037178615261883_3381764943851673847_n military support wanes scaling defense output integrating international makers advancing reshaping battlefield doctrine
Ukrainian soldiers training for urban combat operations. Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ten nations forge Ukraine’s marines into Europe’s ultimate fighting force

Ukrainian marines are being trained to NATO standards on allied military ranges across Europe, from the UK to Norway, UkrInform reports. 

On 23 May, Ukraine marks Marine Corps Day. Established in 2014, the holiday honors the country’s marines, who are currently engaged in combat operations in southern Ukraine, on the most challenging frontlines in Donetsk Oblast, and in missions near the Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian marines are undergoing intensive training on NATO allied ranges, from the UK to Norway. In 2023 alone, over 2,000 marines of Ukraine’s Armed Forces received military training abroad, according to Major General Dmytro Deliatitskyi, commander of the 30th Marine Corps of Ukraine’s Navy.

More than ten countries, including the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and other partners, have participated in over 100 multinational training events. The program includes amphibious tactics, combat logistics, medical evacuation, staff operations, and unit command training.

Since the start of 2024, another 800 Ukrainian marines have completed their training, a rapidly growing number that signals Ukraine’s accelerating defense capacity amid war.

Ukraine’s Marine Corps is not only expanding in size — it is becoming combat-ready, mobile, and fully interoperable with NATO structures. The training extends beyond enlisted personnel to include NCOs and officers, bringing Ukraine’s armed forces closer to NATO standards.

Ukraine is making systematic investments in a new generation of professional marines, warriors who are already forming the backbone of a future NATO army on Europe’s eastern flank.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts