Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Cyprus revokes citizenship of Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky

The Cypriot Cabinet has stripped eight individuals of their citizenship, including Ukrainian tycoon Igor Kolomoyskyi, citing false pretenses and withheld information in their applications.
byMaria Tril
15/09/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoyskyi
Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoyskyi
Cyprus revokes citizenship of Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky

Cyprus revoked the citizenship of Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoyskyi and seven other individuals due to discrepancies in their naturalization applications, according to a report from Philenews

The decision, made by the Cypriot Cabinet on 4 September, comes amid allegations of criminal activity against Kolomoyskyi in Ukraine. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested him in 2023 on charges of money laundering and fraud. Kolomoyskyi is accused of embezzling nearly $145 million from Ukraine’s largest private bank and faces additional allegations of conspiracy to commit murder 20 years ago.

The report states that “Kolomoyskyi, the 2nd richest man in Ukraine, was an individual of ‘suspicious character’, as he was referred to, with his naturalisation creating a severe risk of more bad reputation for the Republic of Cyprus.”

The primary reason for revoking Kolomoyskyi’s citizenship, granted in June 2010, was his failure to disclose prior criminal charges.

“Kolomoyskyi failed to report in his application that he had faced criminal charges for tax evasion in Russia back in 2008,” the report says.

In 2023, Kolomoyskyi was arrested by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on money laundering and fraud charges and placed under pre-trial arrest. Additional allegations include embezzlement and conspiracy to commit murder.

In 2021, the US put Kolomoyskyi and his family on a blacklist of no entry, accusing him of corruption and using his position as former governor of the Dnipnopetrofsk Oblast, near the border with Russia, for personal again.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!