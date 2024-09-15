Netherlands failed to assemble promised Patriot system for Ukraine after unnamed partner’s exit

The Netherlands failed to assemble a complete Patriot air defense system for Ukraine due to one partner country not fulfilling its commitments, reports NL Times, citing the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

In late May, the Netherlands announced its intention to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defense system in cooperation with other countries. The plan was for the Netherlands to supply the main components while additional partners would provide supplementary elements.

“With our offer, and if other potential partner countries can supply components and ammunition, we can provide Ukraine with at least one complete system in the short term,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

A month later, Ollongren reported finding another country to collaborate on this donation. However, it subsequently emerged that one unnamed state had not fulfilled its part of the agreement.

Current Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans assured that the Netherlands sent a radar and will soon transfer three launchers. “We are still working on this. Discussions are ongoing with several partners,” Brekelmans said.

The setback comes amid Ukraine’s urgent need for air defense systems. The first Patriot battery from the US, Ukraine, was received in the first half of 2023. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed in 2024 that Ukraine had identified 100 free Patriots worldwide but initially sought seven for protection against Russian missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced that the arrival of a German Patriot system had strengthened Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

On 5 September, Zelenskyy expressed hope that international partners would implement a full package of decisions regarding the supply of air defense systems and other military aid.

