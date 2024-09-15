Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US plans to deliver ”substantial package” of aid to Ukraine by end of September

“Our job is to put Ukraine in a strong position on the battlefield so that they are in a strong position at the negotiating table,” Sullivan said.
byBenjamin Looijen
15/09/2024
3 minute read
Sullivan: US arms Ukraine with "significant number" of ATACMS missiles
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Photo via Youtube/White House.
US plans to deliver ”substantial package” of aid to Ukraine by end of September

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States is working to deliver a substantial military aid package to Ukraine. The plan is to deliver this aid package by the end of the month.

This aid is crucial for stabilizing Ukraine’s defenses against Russian advances and protecting vital infrastructure. The timing is particularly significant, as it precedes a high-stakes meeting between Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly, where they will discuss Ukraine’s war strategy ahead of the US elections.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sullivan meets with his team every day to think about what tools Ukraine needs to help stabilize the front, thereby ensuring that grinding advances by Russian Armed Forces are met with ”stiff resistance.”

”We are currently working on a substantial package, pulling together a range of different capabilities that we are going to try to get out of the door before the end of the month,” Sullivan said.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for more air-defense systems and the US is “in the process right now of securing those from partners,” the national security advisor said.

Kyiv also needs to build more concrete barriers around energy transformers and substations to protect them from Russian drones, Sullivan said, adding that “we’re trying to deliver the tools to be able for them to build that out around more energy infrastructure.”

Furthermore, the US has made it a priority to help protect Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, Sullivan said. “Russia has proved completely brazen about its attacks on civilian energy infrastructure,” he added.

At a vital moment

President Joe Biden will meet his Ukrainian counterpart at the UN General Assembly on 22 and 23 September to discuss Ukraine’s strategy for the war ahead of the US elections, said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

With little more than four months before a new US president is sworn in, “we are going to treat each single one of those days preciously when it comes to supporting Ukraine,” Sullivan said via a video link to the annual Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, organized by businessman Victor Pinchuk.

“I believe that we’re at a vital moment, at a crossroads,” Sullivan said of the Biden meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy has said he’ll lay out a “victory plan” when he meets with Biden that would force Russia to halt its full-scale invasion, though he hasn’t offered specifics.

Among other things, Ukraine is pressing its allies to allow the use of Western weapons to strike deeper inside Russia to target military objects that have been moved further back from the nations’ border.

“Our job is to put Ukraine in a strong position on the battlefield so that they are in a strong position at the negotiating table,” Sullivan said. “Having a conversation that puts all of the pieces together” is what the White House hopes to bring together at the New York meeting.

In addition, the advisor noted that the strategic town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk Oblast is of “unique concern.”

Sullivan warned that any peace proposal suggested for Ukraine that ran counter to “fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, democracy and freedom” wouldn’t be sustainable. Ukraine has to be “in the lead when it comes to diplomacy and negotiations,” he said.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!