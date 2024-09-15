US plans to deliver ”substantial package” of aid to Ukraine by end of September

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States is working to deliver a substantial military aid package to Ukraine. The plan is to deliver this aid package by the end of the month.

This aid is crucial for stabilizing Ukraine’s defenses against Russian advances and protecting vital infrastructure. The timing is particularly significant, as it precedes a high-stakes meeting between Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly, where they will discuss Ukraine’s war strategy ahead of the US elections.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sullivan meets with his team every day to think about what tools Ukraine needs to help stabilize the front, thereby ensuring that grinding advances by Russian Armed Forces are met with ”stiff resistance.”

”We are currently working on a substantial package, pulling together a range of different capabilities that we are going to try to get out of the door before the end of the month,” Sullivan said.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for more air-defense systems and the US is “in the process right now of securing those from partners,” the national security advisor said.

Kyiv also needs to build more concrete barriers around energy transformers and substations to protect them from Russian drones, Sullivan said, adding that “we’re trying to deliver the tools to be able for them to build that out around more energy infrastructure.”

Furthermore, the US has made it a priority to help protect Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, Sullivan said. “Russia has proved completely brazen about its attacks on civilian energy infrastructure,” he added.

At a vital moment

President Joe Biden will meet his Ukrainian counterpart at the UN General Assembly on 22 and 23 September to discuss Ukraine’s strategy for the war ahead of the US elections, said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

With little more than four months before a new US president is sworn in, “we are going to treat each single one of those days preciously when it comes to supporting Ukraine,” Sullivan said via a video link to the annual Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, organized by businessman Victor Pinchuk.

“I believe that we’re at a vital moment, at a crossroads,” Sullivan said of the Biden meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy has said he’ll lay out a “victory plan” when he meets with Biden that would force Russia to halt its full-scale invasion, though he hasn’t offered specifics.

Among other things, Ukraine is pressing its allies to allow the use of Western weapons to strike deeper inside Russia to target military objects that have been moved further back from the nations’ border.

“Our job is to put Ukraine in a strong position on the battlefield so that they are in a strong position at the negotiating table,” Sullivan said. “Having a conversation that puts all of the pieces together” is what the White House hopes to bring together at the New York meeting.

In addition, the advisor noted that the strategic town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk Oblast is of “unique concern.”

Sullivan warned that any peace proposal suggested for Ukraine that ran counter to “fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, democracy and freedom” wouldn’t be sustainable. Ukraine has to be “in the lead when it comes to diplomacy and negotiations,” he said.

Related: