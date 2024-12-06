Eng
Senior Biden aide promises massive military aid package to Ukraine before Trump transition

The aid will include artillery, rockets, vehicles, and troops training, coupled with more sanctions on Russia.
by Yuri Zoria
06/12/2024
2 minute read
senior biden aide promises massive military aid package ukraine before trump transition president biden’s national security advisor jake sullivan 2023 include artillery rockets vehicles troops training coupled more sanctions russia
President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in 2023. Photo: Flickr/Brookings Institution
The White House has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to strengthen Ukraine’s position, including substantial military assistance and new sanctions against Russia, the Guardian reports.

President-elect Donald Trump’s team is reportedly crafting a Ukraine peace plan that would forgo NATO membership and potentially concede territory to Russia, marking a sharp departure from current US policy. Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the Ukraine-Russia war in 24 hours and vowed to scale back US aid to Ukraine.

According to a US National Security Council spokesperson’s background briefing, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, for over an hour on 5 December. During the meeting, Sullivan reportedly committed to providing Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles by mid-January.

The Guardian reports that the US has also pledged to train new Ukrainian troops at locations outside Ukraine. Additionally, a $20 billion loan package, backed by profits from immobilized Russian sovereign assets, is nearly finalized.

According to The Guardian, the White House plans to implement new sanctions in the coming weeks, aimed at hampering Russia’s war effort and enhancing Ukraine’s negotiating position for a potential future settlement.

Reuters reports that the incoming administration’s team is developing a different approach, with Trump’s team quietly working on a peace proposal that would potentially exclude NATO membership for Ukraine and might involve territorial concessions to Russia. Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the conflict within 24 hours.

Ukrainian officials are actively engaging with the incoming administration. Yermak and Ambassador Oksana Markarova have met with key figures in Trump’s transition team, including JD Vance, Florida representative and potential National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Trump’s pick for Russia and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg.

The Pentagon has announced a $725 million military assistance package, the largest since April, despite House Speaker Mike Johnson blocking a vote on $24 billion in additional Ukraine aid.

