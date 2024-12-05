Eng
Zelenskyy officials meet Trump advisers to discuss war settlement with Russia, sources say

Ukraine’s delegation led by Yermak held talks on the Ukraine-Russia war, possibly seeking NATO membership, and continued US support, WSJ and Reuters report.
byYuri Zoria
05/12/2024
Ukrainian President's Office Head Andrii Yermak (in the center). Photo: president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President's Office Head Andrii Yermak (in the center). Photo: president.gov.ua
A Ukrainian delegation, led by Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, met with senior representatives from President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team in Washington on 4 December, unnamed sources confirmed to Reuters and WSJ.

Yermak’s visit highlights Ukraine’s continued efforts to secure vital Western military support. The alleged meeting took place as Ukraine seeks to strengthen its position in the ongoing war with Russia and garner support from the incoming administration.

The discussions were allegedly aimed at addressing Ukraine’s needs and objectives for a potential resolution of its nearly three-year-old all-out war against Russia.

The Ukrainian delegation reportedly met with high-level appointees such as Mike Waltz, Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, Trump’s appointed special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, and Vice president-elect JD Vance.

The exact details of the talks were not disclosed.

Previously, Trump has repeatedly promised to swiftly end the Russo-Ukrainian war, with his team members suggesting that Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, NATO chief Mark Rutte warned earlier that forcing Ukraine into a weak peace agreement with Russia could create a “dire threat” from global adversaries like China, Iran, and North Korea.

Ukraine has maintained that NATO membership is a vital security guarantee against further Russian aggression. This position was echoed by Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, who reaffirmed Kyiv’s stance that it would not accept any security alternatives to NATO.

