Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US’ Sullivan confirms no nuclear weapons return to Ukraine

In Biden Administration’s final weeks, adviser Sullivan dismisses nuclear weapons transfer speculation, stressing a focus on conventional military support for Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
01/12/2024
2 minute read
us' sullivan confirms nuclear weapons return ukraine national security advisor jake appears abc news' week 1 2024 biden administration's final weeks adviser dismisses transfer speculation stressing focus conventional military support
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan appears on ABC News’ “This Week,” on 1 December 2024. Screenshot: NBC News
US’ Sullivan confirms no nuclear weapons return to Ukraine

The United States has unequivocally ruled out returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine, according to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The statement comes in response to a recent New York Times article that suggested some unidentified Western officials had speculated about a potential nuclear weapons transfer before President Biden leaves office in January 2025. Several other world media outlets also recently speculated that Ukraine plans to develop nuclear weapons.

Speaking on 1 December 2024, Sullivan directly addressed speculation about potential nuclear arms transfer:

“That is not under consideration. No,” Sullivan told ABC News. “What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine so that they can effectively defend themselves and take the fight to the Russians, not nuclear capability.”

Liga notes that in October, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed claims by the German tabloid Bild, while in November, Ukrainian diplomats refuted a similar report by the British newspaper The Times. That same month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that NATO membership is a better option than pursuing nuclear weapons.

Sullivan’s comments highlight Ukraine’s historical nuclear situation. Ukraine inherited nuclear weapons after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991 but gave them up under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. This agreement provided security assurances from Russia, the United States, and Britain in exchange for Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament.

According to Reuters, Russia has previously termed the idea of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine as “absolute insanity,” claiming it as one of the reasons for its full-scale-invasion of Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts