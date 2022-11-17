Zelenskyy proposes new agreement with signatories of Budapest Memorandum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a new agreement with signatories of the Budapest Memorandum to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and protect it from Russian nuclear threats.

Zelenskyy offered signatory countries to sign a new security agreement with Ukraine and Russia separately, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

In 1991, Ukraine agreed to abandon its nuclear arsenal – the world’s third-largest upon the Budapest Memorandum- in exchange for signatory countries’ commitment to respect the country’s independence and sovereignty. However, since 2014, Russia has been violating the borders of Ukraine and occupying its territories.

Tags: Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine, US Russia