US pledges over $ 1.5 billion in energy and humanitarian aid for Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced over $1.5 billion in new assistance for Ukraine’s energy sector and humanitarian needs during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The funds, to be provided through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department, aim to support the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing war with Russia, a White House press release says.

The aid package includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and the redirection of $324 million in previously announced funds to address Ukraine’s emergency energy needs.

“This funding will repair energy infrastructure damaged in the war, expand power generation, encourage private sector investment, and protect energy infrastructure,” the White House statement said.

Additionally, the support will cover “food assistance, health services, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services for millions of vulnerable Ukrainians inside the country and in the region.” The aid also includes support for comprehensive protection measures, such as case management and psychosocial support, as well as assistance in agriculture and livelihood support to enable families to restore income and meet their basic needs.

Furthermore, Vice President Harris announced that the State Department, in collaboration with Congress, plans to provide an additional $300 million to support Ukraine’s civil security by providing vital equipment to Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement officers. These funds are part of a larger foreign aid package initiated by US President Joe Biden.

