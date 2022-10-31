President’s Office Deputy Head not to use car given for humanitarian purposes after publicity 

Latest news Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that he will no longer use the Chevrolet Tahoe, which was provided to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes, and asked to transfer it to the frontline areas as intended, Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

“Regarding the Chevrolet Tahoe. The car was used as a company car. Without concealment, being on the balance sheet of the State Administration of Affairs. In recent months, I drove this car about 40,000 km on business trips throughout Ukraine. I will not use this car in the future,” Tymoshenko said. “I applied to the State Security Service regarding the transfer of this car to one of the frontline regions, where it will be used for humanitarian purposes. I will check that the car is handed over in the next few days.”

BIHUS info journalists reported that the deputy head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, drives a Chevrolet Tahoe, which the General Motors company provided  to Ukraine to transport citizens from the war zone and humanitarian missions.

