Norway to allocate $92 mn in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

According to the Norwegian government’s report on 26 September, Norway will provide 1 billion Norwegian kroner ($92 million) in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“Russia’s brutal warfare is inflicting great suffering on the Ukrainian civilian population. Ukrainians are making a heroic effort to resist daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. They need our help to get through another winter of this war,” said Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

The funds will go towards aiding vulnerable groups like children, elderly people, and refugees. Aid will include access to shelter, food, water, education, healthcare, psychosocial support, and protection from sexual and gender-based violence.

The funding is part of the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine. It will be distributed through existing UN and Red Cross programs for Ukraine.

According to the Norwegian government, Norway has provided over $320 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Read also: