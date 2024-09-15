Eng
Russians strike at Kharkiv, injuring 41 people – UPDATED

A Russian strike using guided aerial bombs hit a multi-story apartment building in Kharkiv, causing a fire and injuring 33 people, including 3 kids,
Maria Tril
15/09/2024
kharkiv
The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv civilian area on 15 September. Credit: Suspilne


Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv on 15 September, resulting in damage to civilian infrastructure and injuries to multiple residents.

According to Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops struck the Nemyshlianskyi district, injuring 33 people, including three children.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the Russian military used guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the attack. He said the strike caused a fire in a residential high-rise building.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is under ongoing threat and has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

As of 6 pm, the number of victims increased to 41.

