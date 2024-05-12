Ukraine destroys 22 Russian armored vehicles, 30 artillery systems, one aircraft amid Kharkiv offensive

On 11 May, Russia lost five tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, one aircraft, 64 vehicles, and two units of special equipment in Ukrainian attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces informed.

Last day, Russia conducted 13 missile and 118 aerial attacks and shelled 120 times Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements, which led to casualties among the civilians. Residential buildings, private houses, and infrastructure objects were destroyed or damaged.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the situation on the front line remains tense. Russia is actively attacking Ukrainian units on several fronts in an attempt to advance deeper into the country’s territory. Ukrainian Defense Forces units are engaged in fierce battles, thwarting attempts by Russian occupiers to breach defense lines.

“Our intelligence, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicle units are working. We are aware of the enemy’s plans and respond accordingly to all their actions. All necessary measures are being taken to strengthen the defense, including personnel decisions,” claimed Syrskyi.

This week, the situation in the Kharkiv region has significantly worsened. Hot battles are ongoing in the Kupiansk, Siversky, Lyman, and Pokrovsky fronts, with the situation rapidly changing. In some areas, Russian forces achieved partial success, while in others, Ukrainian troops displaced occupiers and improved their tactical position.

On the Kramatorsk front, the enemy continued attempts to capture the town of Chasiv Yar and conducted offensive actions east of the city.

Efforts to regain lost ground in the Klitschivka area have been unsuccessful. Despite the difficult situation on the front, rotation of units is carried out to provide rest for military personnel and restore brigade combat capability.

“Currently, battles are ongoing in border areas along the state border with the Russian Federation. The situation is complex, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to hold the defensive lines and positions, inflicting damage on the enemy,” he stated.

In the Siversky operational zone, in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russia maintained a military presence in border areas, conducted sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelled populated areas from the territory of Russia, and attempted to increase the density of mine and explosive barriers along the Ukrainian state border. On 11 May, Russia carried out an air strike in Sumy Oblast, damaging an infrastructure object, according to the General Staff.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops, supported by aviation, carried out 12 attacks near numerous settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine repelled 19 attacks near Synkivka, Novoyegorivka, and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, where occupiers tried to improve its tactical position. Aviation strikes were carried out in the areas of Tverdokhlibove and Serhiivka in the Luhansk region.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukraine repelled 27 attacks near Klitschivka, Andriivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and Novyi Donetsk in Donetsk Oblast. Russians also carried out an air strike near the settlement of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Orikhiv front, Russia attacked Ukrainian positions twice near the Robotyne settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region. Air strikes were also carried out near Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast and Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At the same time, Ukraine continued active actions to inflict losses on Russian troops in personnel and equipment, exhausting invaders along the entire front line.

On 11 May, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile units struck three surface-to-air missile systems, two artillery pieces, two radar stations, and nine areas of Russia’s personnel concentration.

