Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine ramps up efforts to find 52,000 missing citizens, including 3,700 children, since 2022

Recent research reveals a staggering number of 52,673 Ukrainians have gone missing since February 2022, highlighting the devastating human cost of the conflict.
byOlena Mukhina
22/05/2024
1 minute read
A boy in occupied Donbas with his mother. Photo: Andrii Dubchak, frontliner.com.ua
Ukraine ramps up efforts to find 52,000 missing citizens, including 3,700 children, since 2022

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war, over 52,000 Ukrainians have gone missing, including 3,676 children, said the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, on social media, citing research from Texty.org.ua.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 52,673 people have been reported missing since 24 February 2022, nearly 37,000 of them under particular circumstances. During the same period, 3,676 children have gone missing.

The Ukrainian ombudsman emphasized that during Russia’s war, any information that can help relatives find their missing loved ones is critically important. In his opinion, open data creates search algorithms: finding Ukrainian citizens abroad or in captivity through international and humanitarian missions; facilitating cooperation between government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the public; detecting cases of fraud involving the documents of missing persons; and recording crimes committed by the occupiers.

Earlier, German and Ukrainian police found 161 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia on the territory of Germany, as per TSN

“The greatest tragedy brought by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is the loss of human lives. We must do everything possible to ensure that the terrorist country is held accountable for every destroyed life of the Ukrainian people,” stressed Lubinets.

Previously, the ombudsman said that nearly 1,700 civilians were being held in detention centers in Russia. 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts