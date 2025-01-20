Support us on Patreon
President Zelenskyy congratulates US President Trump on his return to White House

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Donald Trump’s “peace through strength” approach as the former US president returns to office.
byMaria Tril
20/01/2025
1 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency.

US President Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on 20 January.

“This century is being shaped right now, and we must all work together to ensure that it is a great and successful century for democracies, not those who want us to fail,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

In his statement, Zelenskyy emphasized Trump’s “peace through strength” approach. He said this policy “provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve long-term and fair peace.”

The Ukrainian president expressed hopes for “active and mutually beneficial cooperation” with the new administration.

“We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump becomes the second US president in history to serve non-consecutive terms. At the end of his second term, he will be 82, making him the oldest US president in history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated earlier on 20 January US President Trump on his upcoming inauguration and expressed readiness for dialogue during a Russian Security Council meeting.

