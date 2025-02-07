Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy confirms that talks with Trump’s team are underway

Teams from Ukraine and US President Donald Trump are working on details for upcoming negotiations, President Zelenskyy confirmed.
byMaria Tril
07/02/2025
1 minute read
Zelenskyy Trump
Screenshot from Zelenskyy’s New Year address
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for meetings between his team and US President Donald Trump’s representatives.

“We always value cooperation with President Trump. We are planning meetings and negotiations at the team level. Ukrainian and American teams are already working out the details. Lasting and strong peace must become closer,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump said earlier on 7 February that he might meet with Zelenskyy next week. “I will probably meet with Zelenskyy next week. And I will probably talk to Putin,” Trump said in response to questions about potential meetings with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

Trump reiterated his desire to “end the war” in Ukraine, citing high casualties as the main reason. “They’re killing a lot of people,” he said.

The US president also plans to discuss rare earth metals, which he wants to receive in exchange for US support.

Trump said on 3 February that he seeks an agreement with Ukraine for access to the country’s rare earth materials as a condition for continued US support in the war against Russia. German Chancellor Scholz called Trump’s desires “very selfish and self-centered.” Zelenskyy supported Trump’s position.

Ukraine’s Victory Plan includes proposals for agreements with the EU and US on joint defense and investment in resources like uranium, titanium, and lithium.

