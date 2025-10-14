“There are certain issues that can’t be discussed on the phone” — Why Trump and Zelenskyy will meet in person

President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 17 October, according to Axios, citing two sources familiar with the planning. A White House official confirmed the meeting will take place.

The discussion will center on weapons supply to Ukraine, specifically the potential provision of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. During a phone call this past weekend, Trump told reporters that he and Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of the US delivering Tomahawks and additional Patriot air defense systems.

One source explained the rationale for an in-person meeting to Axios: "There are certain issues that can't be discussed on the phone."

Zelenskyy confirmed the visit in a Monday post on X, stating he would discuss "a series of steps that I intend to propose" with Trump. He also said that a Ukrainian delegation had already departed for the US and that there would be "several other important meetings" with defense companies and possibly lawmakers.

The Ukrainian president indicated that meetings with energy companies would also occur, saying there are "pressing needs linked to various formats of attacks, not even the attacks that Russia has already carried out." Trump had proposed these energy sector meetings.

According to Axios, the main focus of Zelenskyy's visit will be air defense and Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Trump's position on Tomahawks

During weekend remarks to reporters, Trump discussed his approach to supplying the missiles. "Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so. I told that to President Zelenskyy, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression," Trump said.

He indicated he might use the weapons as leverage in negotiations with Russia. "I might say, 'Look, if this war is not gonna get settled, I may send them Tomahawks.' Russia doesn't need that. I think it is appropriate to bring that up," according to Trump's comments to reporters.

Trump also stated, "I might have to speak to Russia" about the Tomahawks before any transfer.

Zelenskyy has argued that additional firepower will force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, according to Axios. The Ukrainian president views expanded military capabilities as essential to achieving a negotiated settlement.

The Kremlin expressed concern on 12 October about the possibility of Ukraine obtaining the missiles. Russia cited the fact that some Tomahawk versions can carry nuclear warheads.

Putin has previously said that using the Tomahawks would require direct participation of US military personnel to operate, and that such an escalation would significantly damage relations between the United States and Russia, according to available reports.

The long-range missiles would provide Ukraine with the capability to target deep into Russian territory, including Moscow itself, according to Axios.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to arrive in the US on 16 October, reports indicate. Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, will arrive in Washington, D.C., on 13 October night to prepare for the visit.

Over the past several days, Zelenskyy and Trump have conducted two phone calls that specifically addressed the provision of American Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to available accounts.