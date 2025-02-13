Support us on Patreon
Top EU official: Any agreement concluded without Ukraine and EU is doomed to fail

Kaja Kallas compared the situation to negotiations in 1938, which led to appeasement and did nothing to prevent another war from taking place in Europe.
Benjamin Looijen
13/02/2025
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said that any peace agreement concluded without the participation of Ukraine and Europe would have no chance of success.

The EU’s top diplomat warning about negotiations crystallizes a critical moment in the Russo-Ukrainian War, where potential backdoor deals threaten to repeat historical mistakes of appeasement. By drawing direct parallels to 1938 and the failed Minsk agreements, Kallas highlights how excluding Ukraine and Europe from peace talks could lead to a superficial settlement that not only fails to secure lasting peace but potentially emboldens further Russian aggression.

In conversation with journalists before the start of the NATO Defense Minister’s meeting, Kallas was asked if she thought that the conclusion of an agreement on the war had already begun behind the backs of the Europeans. She noted that ”any agreement (made) without us will fail because Europe and Ukraine are needed to also implement the agreement. Without us at the negotiating table you can agree on anything, but it will all fail because of the lack of implementation.”

In addition, Kallas noted that membership in NATO is the strongest and cheapest security guarantee there is. ”The question that needs to be answered by everybody: what are these security guarantees exactly?” the EU official noted.

Furthermore, the high representative noted that nothing should be taken off the table before the negotiations have even started because it plays into Russia’s hands. ”It is appeasement, it has never worked,” she stated. She emphasized that any quick fix would be bad and would not work.

“It will be a dirty deal, which we’ve seen before, for example in Minsk, and it just won’t work. It won’t stop the killing. It’s not going to stop the war,” Kallas was convinced.

She also noted that the current situation can be compared to 1938.

“We are in a situation where the Czech Republic has decided to fight back, and the only thing expected of us is to support them with weapons or anything they need to avoid World War II. And now we must help Ukraine to defend itself against aggression so that there is no wider conflict,” the EU diplomatic chief emphasized.

On 12 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep concern about potential negotiations that could exclude Ukraine from the peace processThe timing proved prescient, as just hours later Trump announced plans to begin immediate US-Russia negotiations aimed at ending the war.

Related:

