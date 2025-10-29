Russia tests 100-megaton Poseidon torpedo capable of radioactive tsunami as pressure on Trump over Ukraine escalates

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on 29 October that the country had successfully tested its nuclear torpedo, “Poseidon.” This is a long-range underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Newsweek reports.

The test of the new Russian nuclear torpedo Poseidon marks an escalation in the global strategic arms race amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The apparent aim of these statements is to increase pressure on US President Donald Trump, who for nearly a year has been calling on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

Catastrophic radioactive waves

The Poseidon system, sometimes referred to in Western media as a “nuclear super-tornado,” is designed to bypass existing US missile defense systems and potentially generate catastrophic radioactive waves against coastal targets.

Poseidon, officially known as the multipurpose oceanic system Status-6, is an autonomous underwater torpedo with a nuclear engine, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 100 megatons.

The strategic and environmental consequences are significant. The Poseidon warhead is assumed to be a cobalt bomb, which maximizes long-term radioactive contamination.

According to NukeMap models cited by Balestrieri, a detonation could render an area roughly 1,700 by 300 kilometers uninhabitable due to radioactive fallout or create a “nuclear tsunami” affecting coastal cities.

"The power of Poseidon significantly exceeds that of our most advanced intercontinental missile, Sarmat. There is nothing like it in the world," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Intimidating the US amid Trump’s peace initiatives

Military expert Ivan Stupak says the Poseidon test is a threat to the abstract Western world, which has access to the world’s oceans.

"They are trying to show the world that they possess these superweapons. The whole world should supposedly be frightened, especially Europeans, and agree to any of Russia’s conditions," the expert explains.

Stupak adds, "The question is how quickly they can produce them: one, two, three per year. Overall, a nuclear reactor is not a cheap undertaking," UNIAN reports.

Another military expert, Oleksandr Kovalenko, commented on Putin’s statement, emphasizing that the Kremlin leader is once again showcasing missiles that no one has seen.

It is evident that Vladimir Putin “has shifted into a mode of intimidating Donald Trump,” the expert writes.

"The gas station that recently began importing fuel from China cannot respond economically or mirror sanctions, so they are trying to intimidate," he suggested.

The Poseidon test is part of a series of nuclear threat statements that Russia intensified after the cancellation of the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest regarding ending the war, ExpresOnline writes.

The meeting was canceled because the Kremlin does not want to make concessions, demanding Ukraine’s capitulation.

Military pressure on Ukraine to force a surrender

Recently, Russia also announced the successful test of the Burevestnik missile with a nuclear propulsion system. It reportedly flew 14,000 kilometers. However, there are no independent assessments of the weapon, and it has been described only by Russia.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, stated during the visit to the US that “the security of the whole world” depends on peaceful US–Russia relations and warned the Trump administration about “complete annihilation of humanity."

“At the meeting, the president was briefed… on the successful tests of the new-class Burevestnik missile with a nuclear propulsion system. It is very important that this information is conveyed directly to the leadership and key figures in the US presidential administration,” said Dmitriev.

Russia also plans to deploy the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus. It can reach Ukraine or any other European state within minutes.