US President Donald Trump announced plans for a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week.
Maria Tril
07/02/2025
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meets with former US President Donald Trump in New York on 27 September 2024.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meets with US upcoming President Donald Trump in New York on 27 September 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
Trump says he may meet Zelenskyy next week

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

The statement came during Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Since his reinauguration, Trump has repeatedly insisted on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible. The US president has not yet outlined specific parameters for a potential cessation of hostilities.

“I will probably be meeting with President Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President Putin. I’d like to see the war end,” Trump said in response to questions about potential meetings with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

Trump reiterated his desire to “end the war” in Ukraine, citing high casualties as the main reason. “They’re killing a lot of people,” he said.

Trump discussed what he called “asset security” with the Ukrainian president. “They have assets underground – rare earth elements, other things, but primarily rare earth. And we want their security,” Trump said, apparently referring to his earlier proposal of weapons in exchange for investments in Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Trump also claimed that the meeting would rather happen in Washington. “I’m not going there,” he said.

The president noted that the US is currently “talking to the Russians and Ukrainian leadership.” President Zelenskyy believes his meeting with Trump should precede any format discussions with Russians, reports indicate.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 31 January that the war between Russia and Ukraine would not end with achieving “maximalist goals” by either side, reiterating that both parties would need to make concessions in possible future negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Trump could force Putin to the negotiating table by strengthening sanctions against Russian energy and banking sectors, while continuing military support for Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on 20 January at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council that Russia was open to dialogue with Donald Trump’s new administration regarding Ukraine.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, aired on 4 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to participate in peace talks at the same table with Russian President Vladimir Putin “if this is the only option through which we can bring peace to Ukrainian citizens.”

