Kellogg: Trump ready to double down on Russian sanctions

The Trump administration is preparing to significantly increase pressure on Russia through enhanced sanctions enforcement while pursuing a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, but both Kyiv and Moscow will have to make concessions, the New York Post reported on 6 February 2025.

Before taking office on 20 January, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours of taking office. Later, the promised timeline expanded to 100 days. Freezing the Russo-Ukrainian war without reliable security guarantees for Ukraine would allow Russia to consolidate its gains, rebuild its forces—currently suffering unsustainable losses in manpower and equipment—and launch a renewed, better-prepared invasion in the future.

Special envoy Keith Kellogg told The New York Post that current sanctions’ enforcement on Russia rates “only about a three” on a scale of one to ten, indicating substantial room for increased pressure.

“You could really increase the sanctions — especially the latest sanctions targeting oil production and exports,” Kellogg said.

The administration’s approach was highlighted during a recent Oval Office meeting on 30 January, where Trump gathered his national security team, including Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to discuss using all elements of national power to end the war.

Kellogg stressed that Ukraine must maintain military pressure on Russia before negotiations but criticized former President Biden’s approach of pledging unlimited aid, calling it “a bumper sticker” rather than a strategy, without increasing pressure through other national power elements.

Regarding peace negotiations, Kellogg said he believes that both sides would need to make concessions.

“Very frankly, both sides in any negotiation have to give; that’s just the way it is in negotiations,” he said

He cited the 1905 Treaty of Portsmouth, which sealed Russia’s defeat after Tsushima, granting Japan control over Korea, southern Manchuria – including Port Arthur and its railway – and the southern half of Sakhalin.

However, it is unclear how this exemplifies the need for mutual concessions, as Japan’s compromises were relatively minor – accepting nominal Chinese control over Manchuria, forgoing war reparations from Russia, and relinquishing claims to northern Manchuria and full control of Sakhalin.

Kellogg said:

“The czar of Russia and the Japanese were ready to walk out the door [during negotiations] and [US President Theodore] Roosevelt basically got them together and said, ‘Both of you got to give a little’ and they did.”

Ukrainian Ambassador met with Kellogg

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova met with Kellogg after his official appointment on 3 February, as reported on her Facebook page. The meeting included discussions with her team and military attaché General Kremenetskyi.

According to RBC-Ukraine sources, Kellogg plans to visit Ukraine on 20 February, following his attendance at the Munich Security Conference scheduled for 14-16 February.

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak discussed the upcoming visit with Kellogg, his Telegram channel reported. They addressed the situation at the front, civilian security, and future meetings at the Munich Security Conference.

