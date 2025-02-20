Reuters: Trump administration may seek simplified minerals deal with Ukraine

The Trump administration is considering a simplified minerals deal with Ukraine to expedite an agreement, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s rejection of a detailed proposal last week, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on 20 February. However, reaching comprehensive terms will take time, the sources indicated.

The original US proposal would have granted Washington 50% ownership of Ukraine’s critical minerals, including graphite, uranium, titanium, and lithium, allegedly to compensate for the previous US aid for Ukraine, which mostly wasn’t supposed to be paid for.

Reuters says President Donald Trump wants an agreement in place before potentially authorizing additional military support for Kyiv or advancing efforts to broker formal peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the three-year all-out war started with Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg is currently in Kyiv discussing parameters for a revised agreement. Zelenskyy stated he would meet with Kellogg on 20 February, emphasizing, “it is crucial for us that this meeting – and overall cooperation with America – be constructive.”

When asked if US officials would continue pursuing a deal, a Trump adviser speaking anonymously said about Zelenskyy:

“Absolutely, we need to get this guy back to reality.”

Negotiations continue despite deteriorating relations between Trump and Zelenskyy. Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart “a dictator without elections” on 19 February after Zelenskyy suggested Trump was influenced by Russian disinformation, responding to the US president’s implication that Ukraine initiated the Russian invasion of itself.

The United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine since 2021. Trump has stated that US investment in Ukrainian minerals could ensure “that we’re going to in some form get this money back,” pushing Kyiv to grant mineral concessions valued at $500 billion in recognition of Washington’s assistance, which was five times lower than Trump claims.

Zelenskyy criticized the original proposal for prioritizing US interests while lacking security guarantees for Kyiv. “I can’t sell our country,” he told reporters on 19 February.

A third source familiar with the discussions said Ukraine is willing to negotiate with the Trump administration. Another source indicated Kyiv was prepared to make a deal provided it appears less “rapacious” than the initial US proposal.

Russia also covets Ukraine’s natural resources. Russian forces, which have already seized one-fifth of Ukraine including reserves of rare earths, are now positioned just several kilometers from a major lithium deposit.

Related: