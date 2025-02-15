Zelenskyy: Ukraine was not invited to US-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia over war in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine did not receive any invitation to potential US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia planned for next week.

Trump announced on 12 February the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“It seems strange to me to discuss this format when we had no prior negotiations with our strategic partners. As far as I remember, Russia is not our strategic partner,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not consulted about the planned US-Russia meeting regarding Russian war in Ukraine. Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported that national security advisers from the US and Russia plan to meet in Saudi Arabia next week.

The meeting aims to prepare ground for a summit between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg’s sources. This summit could take place in late February.

Trump spoke with Putin by phone on 12 February 2025. “We agreed to work together very closely, including visiting each other’s countries,” Trump wrote.

Trump later indicated he would likely meet Putin in Saudi Arabia. On 14 February, Saudi Arabia confirmed its readiness to host the Trump-Putin meeting.

Read also: