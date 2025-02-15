Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Ukraine was not invited to US-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia over war in Ukraine

President Zelenskyy expressed surprise at being excluded from US-Russia talks planned for next week in Saudi Arabia.
byMaria Tril
15/02/2025
1 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025. Source: a screenshot from the NBC news video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine was not invited to US-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia over war in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine did not receive any invitation to potential US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia planned for next week.

Trump announced on 12 February the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“It seems strange to me to discuss this format when we had no prior negotiations with our strategic partners. As far as I remember, Russia is not our strategic partner,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not consulted about the planned US-Russia meeting regarding Russian war in Ukraine. Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported that national security advisers from the US and Russia plan to meet in Saudi Arabia next week.

The meeting aims to prepare ground for a summit between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg’s sources. This summit could take place in late February.

Trump spoke with Putin by phone on 12 February 2025. “We agreed to work together very closely, including visiting each other’s countries,” Trump wrote.

Trump later indicated he would likely meet Putin in Saudi Arabia. On 14 February, Saudi Arabia confirmed its readiness to host the Trump-Putin meeting.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!