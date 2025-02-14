Putin to “declare victory no matter what,” US Defense Secretary Hegseth says

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to announce Moscow’s “victory” in the war against Ukraine, while the actual situation being vastly different.

On 12 February, Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His statement triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms with a lack of security guarantees for Ukraine, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations as an “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. Amid uncertainty about whether the US will lead to a weakening of NATO due to its increasingly isolationist stance, many media outlets and analysts have labeled this strategy as a victory for Russia.

“”As far as Vladimir Putin being emboldened, he is going to declare victory no matter what. You can expect that, no matter what the outcome is. Thankfully, the bravery of the Ukrainians and allies, who came along from side, especially early in the war, deterred and defeated Vladimir Putin from achieving what he wanted, which is all of Ukraine,” he said.

Hegseth also noted that US President Donald Trump will be involved in future negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.

Moreover, Hegseth highlighted that his role is to bring “realism into the discussion” regarding the war in Ukraine, specifically the possibility of Ukraine returning to its 2014 borders and joining NATO. When asked whether Ukraine would return to its pre-invasion 2022 borders, he didn’t rule out the possibility of Ukraine returning to its pre-invasion 2022 borders, however said such perspectives are “unlikely” to happen.

“I think anything is possible. So what those borders will look ultimately like, sir, remains to be seen. And I think as part of discussion will be held between our president, Zelenskyy, Putin, and likely Europe’s involvement in those discussions as well,” Hegseth concluded.

Zelenskyy explained that he discussed the situation on the front lines with “our American colleagues” and during the recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

