NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports establishment of tribunal to investigate Russian war crimes, Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam says

On 4 February, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk met with the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam.

During the meeting, they visited Borodianka village in Kyiv Oblast, which suffered the most massive destruction of any town in the Kyiv Oblast during the Russian occupation.

Earlier, Joelle Garriaud-Maylam said that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly supported the ​​establishment of a special tribunal to bring Russia to justice for its war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainian civilians, Interfax reported.

“Russia must be held accountable for its crimes. All of its actions must be investigated, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possible acts of genocide. Russia’s crime must be investigated by a special international tribunal. Our Assembly fully supports its establishment,” she said at Kyiv Security Forum on 2 February.

After the visit, Joelle Garriaud-Maylam also pledged that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly would continue to supply Ukraine with humanitarian, financial, and military aid.

