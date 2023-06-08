NATO may deploy its troops to Ukraine, says former alliance chief – The Guardian

The Ukrainian and the NATO flags. Source: The Minisry of Affairs of Ukraine

A group of NATO countries may be willing to send its troops to Ukraine if member states do not provide security guarantees to Kyiv at an Alliance summit in Lithuania, said former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen, The Guardian reported. According to him, Poland and Baltic states could regard a possibility to engage even stronger “in this context.”

Rasmussen stressed that Ukraine should receive written security guarantees, preferably before the summit, which could include cooperation on intelligence sharing, military training, and ammunition production.

However, he added, the security guarantees would not be enough – the Alliance should agree on a clear NATO path for Ukraine at the summit.

Tags: Baltic, NATO, Poland