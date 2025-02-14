Saudi Arabia offers to host Trump-Putin summit

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its readiness to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on 14 February.

On 12 February, Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His statement triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms with a lack of security guarantees for Ukraine, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. Amid uncertainty about whether the US will lead to a weakening of NATO due to its increasingly isolationist stance, many media outlets and analysts have labeled this strategy as a victory for Russia.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comends the phone call that took place between Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, and President Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation on 12 February 2025, and the announcement regarding the possibility of holding a summit attended by their exellencies the two Presidents in the KIingdom of Saudi Arabia ,” the statement reads.

The ministry added that “the Kingdom expresses its welcome to hosting the summit in Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

“Over the past three years, the Kingdom continued these efforts, which included hosting numerous meetings on this matter,” the Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry noted.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia was considering Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as possible venues for a meeting between Trump and Putin. The report said that both of them have friendly relations with the rulers of these two countries. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has maintained neutrality throughout the war in Ukraine, refraining from criticism and Western sanctions against Russia. Both leaders also maintain regular contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Another significant factor in choosing Saudi Arabia is that the state is not a member of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories.

