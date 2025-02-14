Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Saudi Arabia offers to host Trump-Putin summit

Saudi Arabia confirms willingness to host Trump-Putin summit on Ukraine, offering ICC-free venue for peace talks amid concerns over European and Ukrainian exclusion from negotiations.
byOlena Mukhina
14/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Credit: Presidential Office
Saudi Arabia offers to host Trump-Putin summit

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its readiness to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on 14 February.

On 12 February, Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His statement triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms with a lack of security guarantees for Ukraine, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. Amid uncertainty about whether the US will lead to a weakening of NATO due to its increasingly isolationist stance, many media outlets and analysts have labeled this strategy as a victory for Russia.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comends the phone call that took place between Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, and President Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation on 12 February 2025, and the announcement regarding the possibility of holding a summit attended by their exellencies the two Presidents in the KIingdom of Saudi Arabia ,” the statement reads.

The ministry added that “the Kingdom expresses its welcome to hosting the summit in Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

“Over the past three years, the Kingdom continued these efforts, which included hosting numerous meetings on this matter,” the Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry noted.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia was considering Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as possible venues for a meeting between Trump and Putin. The report said that both of them have friendly relations with the rulers of these two countries. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has maintained neutrality throughout the war in Ukraine, refraining from criticism and Western sanctions against Russia. Both leaders also maintain regular contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Another significant factor in choosing Saudi Arabia is that the state is not a member of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts