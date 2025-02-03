Support us on Patreon
Russian officials explore meeting venues in Saudi Arabia and UAE while questions persist about Trump’s ability to broker peace in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
03/02/2025
2 minute read
The Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Depositphotos
Reuters: Russia eyes Saudi Arabia, UAE for Trump-Putin meeting while peace talks remain uncertain

Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as possible venues for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian sources told Reuters.

Trump had previously stated that his administration planned meetings and negotiations with Ukraine, Russia, and “various parties.” After his election victory, Trump expressed a desire to end the war quickly, claiming he could achieve this even before taking office. However, it has not happened. It remains uncertain how he plans to convince Moscow to enter negotiations. Reports suggest he may consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and halts US aid to the country.

According to the sources, senior Russian officials have recently visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE. However, one source noted that Russia still has some concerns about this idea, as certain diplomats and intelligence officials point to the close military ties between these two countries and the US.

Reuters highlights that both Trump and Putin have friendly relations with the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have maintained neutrality throughout the war in Ukraine, refraining from criticism and Western sanctions against Russia.

Both leaders also maintain regular contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Another significant factor is that neither of these countries is a member of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories.

The report also says that Russian sources do not consider Türkiye a potential venue for the meeting at this stage.

