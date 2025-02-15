Zelenskyy: We must build Armed Forces of Europe for future to depend only on Europeans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European nations to establish their own armed forces – an army of Europe – during his address at the Munich Security Conference on 15 February 2025.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025 in Germany brings together world leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss pressing global security challenges, including the war in Ukraine, the crisis in Gaza, tensions in the Indo-Pacific, and conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A main topic centers around efforts to find a path to peace in Ukraine, particularly amid Trump’s administration attempt to negotiate with Russia.

Zelenskyy proposes to create Europe’s Armed Forces

“As we fight this war and lay the ground for peace and security, we must build the Armed Forces of Europe so that Europe’s future would depend only on Europeans,” Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s unique position in European defense, pointing out that the Ukrainian military currently possesses the most modern combat experience in the region. According to him, this makes Ukraine a critical component of any potential European defense strategy.

“Without the Ukrainian army, European armies will be insufficient to stop Russia. Only our army in Europe has genuine, modern combat experience. But our army alone is also not enough. And we need what you can provide. Weapons. Training. Sanctions. Financing. Political pressure. And unity,” he said.

Zelenskyy noted the potential for reduced American military presence in Europe and stressed the need for European nations to prepare for such a scenario.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that America might say ‘no’ to Europe regarding the challenges that threaten it,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader cited a conversation with US President Donald Trump, in which Trump reportedly did not mention Europe’s role in potential peace negotiations with Russia.

“The old times are gone – when America supported Europe simply because it always did,” Zelenskyy said.

He argued that while American security guarantees remain essential, Europe needs to develop its own military strength.

The Ukrainian leader referenced a successful collaborative model with Denmark, highlighting that Ukraine produced over 1.5 million drones last year through joint investment efforts and has become a global leader in counter-drone warfare. He argued that such collaborative production goes beyond military needs, encompassing job creation and technological leadership.

“Everything we are building for our defense in Ukraine strengthens your security as well. This must also apply to artillery, air defense, technologies, and armored vehicles,” he said.

The core message, according to Zelenskyy at his recent address, is clear: “Europe must determine its own future” through unified defense, coordinated diplomacy, and collective decision-making.

“No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe. Europe must have a place at the table when decisions about Europe are made. Everything else is nothing. If we remain outside negotiations about our own future, we all lose,” Zelenskyy said.

Potential threat to Europe from Belarus

Zelenskyy also warned that Russia plans to deploy troops to Belarus this summer under the pretext of military exercises, potentially threatening both Ukraine and neighboring NATO countries. He reported that Moscow intends to create 15 new divisions totaling 150,000 troops, which he noted exceeds the size of most European national armies.

“We have clear intelligence that this summer Russia plans to send troops to Belarus under the pretext of exercises. But this is exactly how they deployed troops before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago,” he stated.

Ukraine to continue seeking NATO membership

Regarding NATO membership, Zelenskyy maintained that Ukraine would not remove this goal from its agenda. He criticized the current situation where, according to him, Putin effectively has veto power over Alliance decisions, despite Ukraine’s role in stopping Russian forces.

“I will also not remove the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership from the agenda. But right now, Putin seems to be the most influential NATO member, as his whims can block NATO decisions. This is despite the fact that the Ukrainian army stopped Russia – not a NATO country, not NATO troops, but only our people and our army,” he said.

Zelenskyy began his address by referencing a recent Russian strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sarcophagus, which he presented as evidence of Russia’s lack of interest in peace. He concluded by announcing plans for a gathering of key partners in Kyiv on 24 February, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

