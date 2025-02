UK Intel: Russian territorial gains slow down in Ukraine

British intelligence reported a deceleration in Russian territorial gains in Ukraine during January 2025, the UK Ministry of Defence intelligence reported on 7 February.

Russian forces captured approximately 320 square kilometers in January, compared to 400 square kilometers in December 2024.

The advance marked a significant reduction from previous months, particularly November 2024, when Russia seized over 700 square kilometers.

In January 2025, Russian forces captured the strategic support point Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. However, territorial progress along most of the front line remained minimal.

In the Kursk Oblast, Russian advances were limited. North Korean units temporarily withdrew from forward positions, likely due to substantial losses during attacks on Ukrainian-held territories.

British intelligence previously reported that January 2025 was the second-worst month for Russian personnel losses, with expected daily casualties exceeding 1,000 troops.

The intelligence review also referenced previous analyses of Russia’s deployment of “casualty units” on the battlefield.

Read also: