“He should make a deal. I think he’s destroying Russia by not making a deal,” Trump told reporters.
byBohdan Ben
21/01/2025
2 minute read
US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Vanity Fair
Trump says Russia being “destroyed” by Putin’s war

In his most critical public remarks yet about Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, US President Donald Trump stated that the Russian leader isdestroyinghis country by refusing to seek a peace deal. The comments came on 20 January following Trump’s inauguration at the White House, RFE/RL reports.

“He should make a deal. I think he’s destroying Russia by not making a deal,Trump told reporters, adding thatRussia’s going to be in big trouble.The president noted that most people expected the war to last only a week, highlighting the conflict’s unexpected longevity.

The war has taken a severe toll on Russia, with reports indicating:

  • Hundreds of billions of dollars spent on military operations
  • An estimated 700,000 casualties
  • Approximately 40% of the national budget directed toward military spending
  • Interest rates above 20% as the country struggles with inflation
  • Loss of access to Western financial markets
  • Significant devaluation of the ruble
  • Severance from the lucrative European gas market

Trump, who previously pledged to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, indicated he might speak with Putin in the future, citing their previous good relationship.I got along with [Putin] great. I would hope he wants to make a deal,he stated.

Trump also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had told him he wanted a peace agreement to end the war.

However, many analysts note it will be difficult to end the war in the near term because Putin believes he is winning and has no incentive to stop the fighting.

French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned that the war would not endtomorrow or the day afterand emphasized the importance of maintaining Ukraine’s strong position ahead of any peace negotiations.

