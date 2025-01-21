New US State Secretary says both Ukraine and Russia should concede “something”

Marco Rubio was confirmed as Secretary of State on 21 January 2025 in a historic 99-0 Senate vote, becoming the first Cabinet official approved for President Donald Trump’s new administration, CNN reports. In his first remarks following confirmation, Rubio immediately addressed the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution.

Trump has frequently claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office on 20 January, or even before the inauguration. Shortly before the inauguration, this timeline has now shifted to 100 days. Some American and European politicians fear his presidency could result in reduced US military aid to Ukraine, aligning with his repeated suggestions of cutting such support. Others worry Trump might pressure Kyiv into negotiations with Russia under terms unfavorable to Ukraine.

Rubio said:

“We want the war to end. That’s pretty clear,” CNN quotes Rubio as saying, noting that President Trump has expressed his desire to be “a president that promotes peace and ends conflicts.”

While acknowledging Russia as “the aggressor in this conflict,” Rubio believes that reaching a peace agreement would require compromises.

“Anytime you bring an end to a conflict between two sides, neither of whom can achieve their maximum goals, each side is going to have to give up something,” Rubio told reporters, per CNN.

The new Secretary declined to specify potential Ukrainian concessions, emphasizing that negotiations “are best conducted through diplomacy, and not in public forums.“

Regarding the timeline for potential peace talks, Rubio indicated that work would begin “almost immediately,” noting that some groundwork may have already been laid. However, he cautioned about the complexity of the situation, describing it as “a complex conflict but a bloody one, and it needs to end,” CNN reports.

The confirmation marked a significant political transformation for Rubio, who has served as a Republican senator from Florida since 2011. The appointment represents a remarkable shift from Rubio’s previous position as a Trump critic to becoming a key figure in his administration.

