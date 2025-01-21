New US State Secretary says both Ukraine and Russia should concede “something”

Marco Rubio was confirmed as Secretary of State on 21 January 2025 in a historic 99-0 Senate vote, becoming the first Cabinet official approved for President Donald Trump’s new administration, CNN reports. In his first remarks following confirmation, Rubio immediately addressed the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution.
Rubio said:
“We want the war to end. That’s pretty clear,” CNN quotes Rubio as saying, noting that President Trump has expressed his desire to be “a president that promotes peace and ends conflicts.”
While acknowledging Russia as “the aggressor in this conflict,” Rubio believes that reaching a peace agreement would require compromises.
“Anytime you bring an end to a conflict between two sides, neither of whom can achieve their maximum goals, each side is going to have to give up something,” Rubio told reporters, per CNN.
The new Secretary declined to specify potential Ukrainian concessions, emphasizing that negotiations “are best conducted through diplomacy, and not in public forums.“
Regarding the timeline for potential peace talks, Rubio indicated that work would begin “almost immediately,” noting that some groundwork may have already been laid. However, he cautioned about the complexity of the situation, describing it as “a complex conflict but a bloody one, and it needs to end,” CNN reports.
Related:
- Ukrainian FM Sybiha says maximum pressure must precede peace talks with Russia
- Blinken: Trump administration could help Ukraine “negotiate good deal”
- Ukraine wants just peace, won’t accept “peace at any price,” UN envoy says
- Trump can be pro-Ukrainian if properly motivated, Ukraine’s ex-President Poroshenko believes