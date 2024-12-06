Eng
With global leaders converging in Paris, Zelenskyy’s attendance at the Notre Dame ceremony opens possibilities for meetings with French President Macron and US elect-president Trump
Maria Tril
06/12/2024
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and upcoming President Donald Trump.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Photo: president.gov.ua
Zelenskyy allegedly set for Paris meeting with Trump at Notre Dame ceremony

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly accepted an invitation to attend the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony in Paris on 7 December, potentially setting the stage for a high-profile meeting with former US President Donald Trump.

On 7 December, Notre Dame de Paris will officially reopen after extensive restoration following the devastating fire in April 2019. This significant event will be marked by a special ceremony and concert, attended by prominent figures including French President Emmanuel Macron and US elect-President Donald Trump, among other dignitaries and approximately 2,000 invited guests.

AFP reported, citing an unnamed high-ranking Ukrainian official, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also participate in the cathedral’s restoration commemorative event.

The source confirmed the president will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and potentially engage in additional bilateral discussions.

Other meetings are also possible, in particular, with elected President Donald Trump, who will also be at the event, media reports.

While the Élysée Palace has not publicly disclosed the guest list, approximately 50 heads of state are expected to attend. Trump has publicly confirmed his participation.

This potential meeting follows Zelenskyy’s previous interactions with Trump, including a meeting in New York this autumn and a post-election telephone conversation.

This week, key Ukrainian and US officials, including Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, and future National Security Advisor Mike Voltz, met in Washington.

