Ukraine’s major nuclear energy company signs long-term uranium deal with French nuclear firm

Ukraine’s national nuclear energy operator Energoatom and French energy company Orano signed a major long-term commercial agreement for uranium enrichment services until 2040, the companies announced on 6 March.

Petro Kotin, Acting Director General of Energoatom, and Nicolas Maes, CEO of Orano signed h a joint statement in Vienna, according to the company’s statement.

This contract reportedly guarantees Ukraine reliable and diversified supply of enrichment services for fueling its nuclear fleet.

Kotin said that signed agreement allows Ukraine to plan a stable, bright future based on the operation of nuclear power plants.

“Energoatom continues to strengthen Ukraine’s energy security. Uranium enrichment is one of the important stages in the nuclear fuel production process,” Kotin stated.

Ukraine operated four nuclear power plants with 15 power units, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with six units and a total installed capacity of 6,000 MW.

Russia occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, capturing the facility by 4 March 2022. The ZNPP is crucial for Ukraine as it is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, providing significant electricity to millions of households across Ukraine and neighboring countries, making it a vital component of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

