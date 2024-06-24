Zelenskyy to sign security agreement between Ukraine and EU during his visit to Brussels this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union in Brussels this week.

Suspilne media reported, citing its sources, that the Council of the European Union is set to approve the text of the security agreement on 25 June, with the signing ceremony anticipated to take place on 26 or 27 June.

This follows the Office of the President of Ukraine’s announcement on 19 June that negotiating teams from Ukraine and the EU had agreed on the text of the security agreement.

While some sources, including Ukrinform and DW, initially reported the signing would occur on 26 June.

RMF FM, citing a European diplomat, reports that Zelenskyy will arrive at the EU summit in Brussels on 27 June.

The upcoming agreement with the EU adds to Ukraine’s growing list of bilateral security agreements. Ukraine has signed such agreements with 17 countries and is preparing to sign with ten more. The first of these agreements was signed with the United Kingdom on 12 January 2024, followed by agreements with Germany and France on 16 February.

The agreements were also signed with Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, the United States, and Japan.

These agreements aim to strengthen Ukraine’s security cooperation and long-term support from its international partners.

