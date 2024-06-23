Eng
Ukraine and Slovenia to sign security pact next week

This will be Ukraine’s 10th bilateral security agreement with NATO countries.
Yevheniia Martyniuk
23/06/2024
1 minute read
Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar. Photo: Pirc Musar via X/Twitter
Ukraine and Slovenia are set to sign a bilateral security agreement next week, as announced by Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, who will visit Kyiv on 28 June at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This pact, crafted by Slovenia’s and Ukraine’s defense and foreign ministries, signifies long-term political support for Kyiv. 

“The agreement aims to commit to continuing aid to Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Pirc Musar told RTV Slovenia. However, the media notes that it is not a legally binding international treaty.

Pirc Musar also emphasized Ukraine’s role in “defending the entire structure of international law.

Slovenia has already demonstrated its commitment through a €5 million aid package, armored vehicle supplies, and participation in a Czech-led ammunition procurement initiative.

To date, nine NATO members have concluded similar bilateral agreements with Ukraine, with the EU expected to sign its own deal next week.

