White House: US can sustain Ukraine aid through 2024

On April 24, President Biden signed a $61 billion Ukraine military aid bill, ending months of intense negotiations amid Republican divisions in Congress.
25/04/2024
The US flag and the Capitol building. Photo: Depositphotos
The US has enough resources to support Ukraine until the end of the year, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated. He made this comment in response to a journalist’s question about the $61 billion aid package recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden. 

The signing of the bill by Biden marks the resolution of a prolonged impasse in the US Congress, paving the way for the continued flow of crucial assistance to Kyiv as it defends against Russian aggression.

“With the amount of resources we have right now we can continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs through 2024,” said Sullivan. 

During the same briefing, Sullivan also confirmed that the US has provided Kyiv with a ‘significant number’ of ATACMS missiles in response to Russia’s use of North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine and increased attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The Pentagon followed up on Biden’s signing by announcing a $1 billion aid package for Ukraine.

AP’s sources said more ATACMS missiles to be provided in the new military aid package the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

While the Pentagon’s latest aid list does not explicitly mention ATACMS, the “additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)” could imply the long-range ATACMS variants.

