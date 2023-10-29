SBU’s Center A destroys 145 pieces of Russian equipment, 44 fortifications in one week (video)

On 29 October, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that its Special Operations Center A (TsSO A) destroyed 145 pieces of Russian military equipment, 44 fortifications, and two ammunition dumps at various sections of the front over the past week.

Among the most valuable equipment destroyed are 19 tanks, 20 artillery pieces, and 10 electronic warfare systems, the SBU says.

“Over a week, special Forces of the SBU’s TsSO A ‘dismantled’ 19 tanks and almost 230 Russians. Our warriors, shoulder to shoulder with their battle brothers from the Defense Forces, are obliterating the occupiers on the hottest fronts,” the SBU wrote.

According to the SBU, the Russian losses inflicted by the Center A in the past week included:

228 military personnel;

19 tanks;

38 combat armored vehicles;

20 artillery systems;

10 systems of electronic warfare and reconnaissance;

57 units of motor vehicles;

1 CCTV camera;

44 fortification structures;

2 ammunition depots.

Footage shared by the SBU shows the destruction of some of the mentioned military hardware:

