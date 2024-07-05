Eng
Zelenskyy unveils plans for “unprecedented 100-year pact” with UK

On 12 January, Ukraine and Britain signed a bilateral 10-year security agreement.
05/07/2024
Zelenskyy unveils plans for "unprecedented 100-year pact" with UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua
Zelenskyy unveils plans for “unprecedented 100-year pact” with UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed plans for an “unprecedented 100-year agreement” with the United Kingdom. This announcement came after a phone call with Keir Starmer, the new British Prime Minister following Labour’s recent election victory.

“We discussed bilateral cooperation, including the preparation of an unprecedented 100-year agreement between Ukraine and the UK,” Zelenskyy stated on Telegram. He also mentioned coordinating positions for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

While details of the agreement remain undisclosed, it appears to build upon the 10-year security pact signed between Ukraine and Britain on 12 January. That earlier agreement was the first in a series implementing commitments made in 2023 at the NATO Vilnius summit by Ukraine, G7 members, and other nations.

Zelenskyy congratulated Starmer on his electoral success and expressed hope for the new government to meet British expectations. Importantly, Starmer assured Zelenskyy that the UK’s support for Ukraine would remain steadfast under Labour leadership.

