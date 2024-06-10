Zelenskyy: “We are doing everything to ensure that US leadership is felt”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced intensive efforts to finalize a comprehensive bilateral security agreement with the United States, part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to bolster its defense through Western alliances.

Ukraine has secured similar agreements with about 10 Western nations, but finalizing the US pact has taken longer.

"We are doing everything to ensure that America's leadership is felt" stated 🇺🇦Zelenskyy, referring to preparations for a bilateral security deal between Ukraine and the US. Ukraine has secured similar agreements with ~10 Western nations, but finalizing the 🇺🇸US pact has taken… pic.twitter.com/wf98ouAKW5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 9, 2024

“These days, we are also engaged in detailed preparations for a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the US. We are doing everything to ensure that America’s leadership is felt. I am grateful to everyone who is helping,” Zelenskyy stated in his daily address.

Speculation ties the signing to July’s historic NATO summit in Washington, marking the alliance’s 75th anniversary. However, Ukraine’s primary goal remains securing a NATO membership invitation.

Zelenskyy also highlighted ongoing talks with European partners, notably Germany, for additional support.

In early May, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing seven new bilateral security agreements, including one with the US.

Subsequently, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported “significant progress” in the Ukraine-US agreement negotiations and expressed hope that the final text would be approved by May.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the forthcoming deal with Ukraine will include military assistance in various domains and help bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

Read more: