Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Media: Germany to sign security agreement with Ukraine on Feb. 16

According to FAZ, a new security agreement between Germany and Ukraine is on the horizon, with plans for its signing at the Munich Security Conference. This move, part of a series of bilateral pacts, underscores a strategic effort to bolster security cooperation before Ukraine joins NATO.
byYuri Zoria
04/02/2024
2 minute read
The German parliament Bundestag in Berlin. Photo: DBT/Zumbansen
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) says a bilateral security agreement between Germany and Ukraine will be signed on 16 February during the Munich Security Conference in Berlin, citing its sources in German “government circles.”

The planned agreement is a component of a broader network of bilateral security pacts aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, as long as the country is not yet a member of NATO. This strategic decision was reached during discussions on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2013. The G7 group serves as the overarching framework for establishing this security arrangement.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, responsible for integration into the EU and NATO, told FAZ on 2 February that a Ukrainian delegation had worked out a “draft agreement on bilateral security guarantees” with the German side in Berlin the previous day. The agreement’s text “has not yet been finalized, but is largely complete,” according to her, FAZ says.

A recent agreement with the UK in January solidifies a commitment to support Ukraine for over ten years. In addition to Germany and the United States, Ukraine’s desired partners primarily include the other G7 and NATO member states. Currently, Ukraine is negotiating similar deals with France, Romania, and other nations.

Regarding the planned agreement with Germany, Stefanischyna told FAZ that the agreement would be based on Vilnius decisions:

“This includes the necessary reforms in Ukraine, financial aid over several years, military-industrial cooperation, and the provision of sustainable military support by Germany.”

According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine views Germany’s role as an ally positively, particularly in the European Union, acknowledging Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s instrumental actions during negotiations with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Germany played a crucial role in convincing Orbán to lift the blockade on a €50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. Stefanischyna appreciates Germany’s leading position in supporting Ukraine in the EU, emphasizing Scholz’s call for a financial framework for military assistance. However, there is skepticism about Germany’s stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership, suggesting potential for Germany to be a transformative force in this regard.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0