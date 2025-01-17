Blinken: Trump administration could help Ukraine “negotiate good deal”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on 16 January that the incoming Trump administration could help negotiate a “good deal” to end the war in Ukraine if Ukrainians want such assistance.

On 20 January, Donald Trump will officially take the Presidential Office of the United States. Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting against Russia depends heavily on Trump’s future foreign policy towards Ukraine. Earlier, he claimed he would end the war as soon as possible and cut off military aid. According to recent Trump’s statements, the meeting with Putin is beeing set up.

“I believe that the incoming administration is in a position where it can help negotiate a good deal if the Ukrainians so desire. I think there’s an opportunity to get some good, strong deals if President Trump talks about it,” Blinken said at his final press conference.

Blinken said that if there would be a ceasefire, the most important thing would be to make sure that the ceasefire is “solid” and that it “will last”.

“In Putin’s mind, if there’s a ceasefire, he’s simply going to rest, refit, and then when he deems the moment right, re-attack. So you have to build into any ceasefire the effective deterrence necessary so that he doesn’t re-attack. That is a necessary part of any good, strong deal for Ukraine,” he said.

The Secretary of State said that the US has discussed various ways to implement such deterrence with European partners. “All of that I’m sharing with the incoming administration,” Blinken said.

He expects the incoming administration will help ensure “Ukraine not only survives – which it is and which it will – but actually thrives can be realized.”

Trump’s Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio said on 15 January that Ukraine must maintain self-defense capabilities after the war ends.

Rubio said that the US policy should aim to end the war, requiring concessions from both Moscow and Kyiv.

Read also: