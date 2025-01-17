Ukraine wants just peace, won’t accept “peace at any price,” UN envoy says

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Serhii Kyslytsya declared that Ukraine seeks to end Russian military aggression and establish just peace but won’t accept “peace at any price,” as reported by Ukraine’s UN mission on 16 January.

Addressing peace prospects, Kyslytsya referenced recent statements by Nikolai Patrushev, who expressed hope that “Ukraine will cease to exist in 2025.” The ambassador emphasized that Russia’s geopolitical ambitions extend beyond Ukraine, recalling pre-invasion demands for NATO to revert to 1997 borders.

Kyslytsya praised the signing of a “One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement” between Ukraine and the UK, calling it a model for international collaboration. He reiterated Kyiv’s commitment to a peace formula restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that compromises would embolden Russian aggression globally.

“Peace through strength is the only effective tool to stop the aggressor and ensure a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace,” Kyslytsya concluded.

The ambassador welcomed new US, UK, and EU sanctions against Russia’s oil sector and Rosatom leadership. He also highlighted the signing of the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and UK.

Kyslytsya noted that Russia has spent over $18 billion on missile and drone strikes against Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began. He emphasized that Russia’s oil and gas revenues fuel the war, with its “shadow fleet” of over 600 vessels transporting approximately 90% of its oil.

He also criticized Russia’s reliance on oil and gas revenues to fund its war, urging tougher sanctions on the shadow fleet transporting Russian oil and reducing the price cap to $40 per barrel.

Kyslytsia outlined the dire conditions faced by Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Russian captivity, including amputations, blast trauma, tuberculosis, and cancer. Kyslytsya called on the Council to intensify pressure on Russia to ensure the return of detainees.

“Russian captivity kills,” he added, urging multilateral and bilateral efforts for their repatriation.

