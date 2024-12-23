Give weapons instead of peacekeepers, Ukraine’s ex-foreign minister tells European allies

The allocation of funds for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine would be less effective than using those resources to provide weapons for Ukrainian forces, said former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine is currently exploring the possibility of deploying a European peacekeeping force as part of efforts to stabilize the situation amid Russia’s war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that discussions are underway with European leaders regarding the details of such a deployment, which he views as a means to strengthen Ukraine’s security.

“Countries that claim they lack the funds to support Ukraine but are ready to spend tens of billions on a peacekeeping contingent should instead consider giving part of that money directly to Ukraine and investing the rest in their own weapons production. Use those resources to provide all the necessary weapons to our armed forces so they can defeat the enemy on the ground. This would be a far more efficient utilization of those funds,” said Kuleba.

He noted that an international peacekeeping contingent would not be in Russia’s interest, as Moscow still believes it can achieve its goals in this war. A force deployed to Ukraine, Kuleba explained, would effectively create a military “wall” between the two forces, undermining Russia’s strategy.

Kuleba emphasized the unprecedented financial and logistical challenges of deploying a peacekeeping force along a 1,500-kilometer front line—from Chernihiv in the north to southern Ukraine. Additionally, he pointed out that countries would hesitate to risk their peacekeepers’ lives amid an active conflict.

A limited peacekeeping mission, he argued, would fail to achieve its purpose.

“Peacekeepers might ensure security in specific areas, but elsewhere along the front, the war would continue at its current intensity. Such an approach simply won’t work,” said Kuleba.

The former foreign minister concluded that while “anything is possible in politics,” for the peacekeeping concept to succeed, several conditions must align. Most importantly, Russia would need to abandon its offensive ambitions, and those willing to deploy a mission must recognize the scale of the operation.

“It isn’t about tens of thousands of troops; it’s far more than that,” he added.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, confirmed that several EU countries were prepared to deploy military contingents to Ukraine as part of potential security guarantees for Kyiv.

He confirmed that some countries, in addition to France, expressed readiness for such deployment, though specific details about timing and locations remain premature to discuss.

