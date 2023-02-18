Ukraine FM called on partners to start training Ukrainian pilots now

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners who could potentially send fighter jets to Ukraine to start training Ukrainian pilots, without announcing other obligations now, Interfax Ukraine reports.

“I will take a chance, but I will say that Ukraine will receive aircraft: this is a matter of time and procedures. It will take longer than tanks. We understand this,” Kuleba said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

He said pilot training is the first step. In the case of tanks, as the minister explained, a lot of time was wasted because of the first announced decision on deliveries, and then on the training of the military. “Now we offer the opposite. This is our request to all our friends who can potentially share aircraft with Ukraine: start training as soon as possible, without assuming any additional obligations right now,” Kuleba said.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: fighter jets, foreign policy, Kuleba