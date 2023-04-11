Bulgaria denies free transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine but seeks “triangular deals” to replace weapons

The Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria did not negotiate the free transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was reported by the BGNES agency. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense claims that such a decision would lead to a reduction in the country’s defense capabilities, which would contradict Bulgaria’s constitution and laws.

However, it is noted that the ministry successfully negotiated the implementation of so-called “triangular deals” at the end of 2022, to replace available weapons systems with equivalents from allied countries without sacrificing defense capabilities.

Earlier, the media reported that Bulgaria, possibly through intermediaries, would sell a large quantity of ammunition to Ukraine, which could significantly impact the course of the war. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense announced that they would transfer old ammunition worth almost 175 million euros to the state-owned military factory VMZ, and in exchange receive new ammunition. The aim of this decision is for the huge quantity of old ammunition in Bulgarian military depots to end up in Ukraine.

Several MiG-29 fighter jets have already been sent to Ukraine from Poland. Poland is expected to send six more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Tags: Bulgaria, fighter jets, MIG-29, weapons supply