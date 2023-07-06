Bulgaria signs a declaration of support for Ukraine’s NATO membership after Russian war

The image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on 6 July, in Sofia. Source: president.gov.ua

Bulgaria has signed a declaration of support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO after the end of the Russian war, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has announced.

According to him, the document states that the National Assembly of Bulgaria expects from its government, particularly at the upcoming Alliance summit in Vilnius, to express a position of support for Ukraine’s NATO accession after the restoration of peace on its territory.

The chairman of the Ukrainian parliament has also emphasized that the Parliament of Bulgaria has stated that it supports initiating the process of planning and adopting specific criteria and timelines for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, deepening political assistance from the Alliance, and expanding strategic relations with Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bulgaria, Ukraine